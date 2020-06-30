All apartments in Norwalk
Location

7 Thomas Place, Norwalk, CT 06853
Rowayton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3408 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you think you’ve just about had it, but still want to have it all and live in a really great house, consider spending the next two years living on the water at Thomas Place in the scenic CT village of Rowayton. Located on a hilltop with spectacular views of Wilson Cove and Long Island Sound, Thomas Place provides classic yet casual elegance in condominium living. Practically every room has a view in this 3400+ sqft home. There are three levels, the first of which includes a large living room with stone fireplace and a wall of window where you can watch the boats coming into the cove. The dining room is off the kitchen that opens to stone patio bringing the outside in. The second floor, in addition to two other bedrooms, has a generous master suite with tons of closets and a balcony where breathtaking sunsets are the norm. A nice surprise is the third floor where you have two generous private offices for those who are increasingly spending more time working from home, or who just need get away space. In addition, there’s an over sized 2 car attached garage. You can walk to all Rowayton amenities -the beach, park, market, shops and restaurants and you are a 55 minute train ride from Manhattan. Yes, you can have it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Thomas Place have any available units?
7 Thomas Place has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Thomas Place have?
Some of 7 Thomas Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Thomas Place currently offering any rent specials?
7 Thomas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Thomas Place pet-friendly?
No, 7 Thomas Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 7 Thomas Place offer parking?
Yes, 7 Thomas Place offers parking.
Does 7 Thomas Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Thomas Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Thomas Place have a pool?
No, 7 Thomas Place does not have a pool.
Does 7 Thomas Place have accessible units?
No, 7 Thomas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Thomas Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Thomas Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Thomas Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Thomas Place does not have units with air conditioning.
