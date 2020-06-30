7 Thomas Place

Amenities

If you think you’ve just about had it, but still want to have it all and live in a really great house, consider spending the next two years living on the water at Thomas Place in the scenic CT village of Rowayton. Located on a hilltop with spectacular views of Wilson Cove and Long Island Sound, Thomas Place provides classic yet casual elegance in condominium living. Practically every room has a view in this 3400+ sqft home. There are three levels, the first of which includes a large living room with stone fireplace and a wall of window where you can watch the boats coming into the cove. The dining room is off the kitchen that opens to stone patio bringing the outside in. The second floor, in addition to two other bedrooms, has a generous master suite with tons of closets and a balcony where breathtaking sunsets are the norm. A nice surprise is the third floor where you have two generous private offices for those who are increasingly spending more time working from home, or who just need get away space. In addition, there’s an over sized 2 car attached garage. You can walk to all Rowayton amenities -the beach, park, market, shops and restaurants and you are a 55 minute train ride from Manhattan. Yes, you can have it all!