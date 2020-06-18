All apartments in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
35 Cove Avenue
35 Cove Avenue

35 Cove Avenue · (203) 856-7799
Norwalk
East Norwalk
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

35 Cove Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06855
East Norwalk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spring is in the air! Picture perfect locale with year round breezes and captivating sunsets on a corner lot. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail as you gaze out at the tranquility of the harbor from the comfort of your very own private porch. Recently renovated first floor unit abounds 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a spacious living room with plenty of sunlight and views of the Norwalk Harbor. 9' ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, central air, new appliances, plenty of storage, and yard space for those with a green thumb. Brand new Samsung utility washer and dryer in the basement. On site parking available. NON flood zone! Separate utilities, close to all transportation, historic South Norwalk, Calf Pasture Beach, and everything else a water community has to offer. Come home to your own slice of heaven in what is known as Fairfield County's best kept secret, East Norwalk. All trim and some walls with color will be painted with neutral tones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Cove Avenue have any available units?
35 Cove Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Cove Avenue have?
Some of 35 Cove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Cove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Cove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Cove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 Cove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 35 Cove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 Cove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 35 Cove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Cove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Cove Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 Cove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 Cove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Cove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Cove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Cove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Cove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Cove Avenue has units with air conditioning.
