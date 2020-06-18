35 Cove Avenue

Amenities

Spring is in the air! Picture perfect locale with year round breezes and captivating sunsets on a corner lot. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail as you gaze out at the tranquility of the harbor from the comfort of your very own private porch. Recently renovated first floor unit abounds 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a spacious living room with plenty of sunlight and views of the Norwalk Harbor. 9' ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, central air, new appliances, plenty of storage, and yard space for those with a green thumb. Brand new Samsung utility washer and dryer in the basement. On site parking available. NON flood zone! Separate utilities, close to all transportation, historic South Norwalk, Calf Pasture Beach, and everything else a water community has to offer. Come home to your own slice of heaven in what is known as Fairfield County's best kept secret, East Norwalk. All trim and some walls with color will be painted with neutral tones.