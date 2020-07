Amenities

INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES + WIFI INTERNET!!! Great 1st floor one bedroom apartment in private/quiet tucked away property. Unit includes 1 spacious bedroom, 1 full bathroom, EIK & MORE! Plenty of closet space for storage along with 1 assigned driveway parking space for your convenience. Located just minutes away from CT AVE, SONO, Train Station, I95 (EXIT 14/15). Tenant MUST have good credit, proof of income and references. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Available 8/1