HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! Spacious and Clean second floor 1 bedroom apartment including large living room, Eat - In kitchen, and full bathroom. Conveniently located minutes from CT AVE, I95, Rt7, SONO, and SO MANY of Norwalk's shops/restaurants. Price includes heat, hot water, 1 driveway parking space, and shared washer/dryer in basement. Owners require tenants to have good credit, proof of income, and references. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.