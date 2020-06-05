All apartments in New Haven
703 Howard Ave
703 Howard Ave

703 Howard Ave · (203) 815-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

703 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519
Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Down the block from Yale/New Haven Hospital!
**HOT WATER INCLUDED!**
**3rd Floor**

Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes \hardwood floors, nice lighting. Clean, tidy and fresh.

*Requirements:
*2 Month Security Deposit
*Minimum Income 2.5x Rent
*No Evictions

*Section 8/Government Vouchers are welcome

Pet Policy:
Cat- $200 Pet Deposit
No Dogs Allowed

Further Info Call Levi G.
2038157007 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3758946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

