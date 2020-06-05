703 Howard Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Down the block from Yale/New Haven Hospital!

**HOT WATER INCLUDED!**

**3rd Floor**



Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes \hardwood floors, nice lighting. Clean, tidy and fresh.



*Requirements:

*2 Month Security Deposit

*Minimum Income 2.5x Rent

*No Evictions



*Section 8/Government Vouchers are welcome



Pet Policy:

Cat- $200 Pet Deposit

No Dogs Allowed



Further Info Call Levi G.

2038157007 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3758946)