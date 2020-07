Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Downtown New Haven! Meticulous 4 bedroom duplex apartment with a bright and airy eat in kitchen perfect for the chef! Washing machine and dryer in apartment and free off street private parking. Steps to Yale and the oldest hamburger restaurant in New Haven that can't be missed! Must have good credit. Pet friendly and one month security deposit. Please call for your private showing.