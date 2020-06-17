All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 322 Edgewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
322 Edgewood Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

322 Edgewood Ave

322 Edgewood Avenue · (203) 550-7897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

322 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$660

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Big Room for rent its NOT A STUDIO close to downtown , To qualify you, you will need to provide 4 last pays tubs , no credit check require , must have a CLEAN BACKGROUND and NO EVICTION , 600$ security deposit please email owner 1000rentalsinct@gmail.com, you will share the kitchen and bathroom with very nice quite people, you must be very clean person, you must clean after your self when you use the bathroom and kitchen countertop, House has a huge-fully remodeled kitchen and fully remodeled 2 bathrooms, New laundry in the basement NO DRUGS, NO ALCOHOL .
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Hot water, heat, cooking gas and trash
Free high speed wifi internet with 400 mbps
Xfinity cable box available for 5$ extra per week with movie channels, Netflix, HD
Smoke detectors in every rooms
24/7 security cameras connected to Police Department
Once a week, professional cleaning service of all common areas (kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, and laundry).

CONVENIENT LOCATION
The Building is located near Downtown, Yale Campus (perfect for students), Pharmacy, Food Store, Gas Station, Bus and Yale Shuttle (right on the corner), Easy access to I-95 and Route 34
It is a safe, quite, neighborhood,

Lease minimum 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Edgewood Ave have any available units?
322 Edgewood Ave has a unit available for $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Edgewood Ave have?
Some of 322 Edgewood Ave's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Edgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
322 Edgewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Edgewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Edgewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 322 Edgewood Ave offer parking?
No, 322 Edgewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 322 Edgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Edgewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Edgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 322 Edgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 322 Edgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 322 Edgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Edgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Edgewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 322 Edgewood Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strouse Adler
78 Olive St
New Haven, CT 06510
254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
The Novella
1245 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06511
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street
New Haven, CT 06511
The Liberty
152 Temple St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave
New Haven, CT 06514
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave
New Haven, CT 06511
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St
New Haven, CT 06510

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Pet Friendly Places
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity