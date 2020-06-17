322 Edgewood Ave

Amenities

Big Room for rent its NOT A STUDIO close to downtown , To qualify you, you will need to provide 4 last pays tubs , no credit check require , must have a CLEAN BACKGROUND and NO EVICTION , 600$ security deposit please email owner 1000rentalsinct@gmail.com, you will share the kitchen and bathroom with very nice quite people, you must be very clean person, you must clean after your self when you use the bathroom and kitchen countertop, House has a huge-fully remodeled kitchen and fully remodeled 2 bathrooms, New laundry in the basement NO DRUGS, NO ALCOHOL .

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED:

Hot water, heat, cooking gas and trash

Free high speed wifi internet with 400 mbps

Xfinity cable box available for 5$ extra per week with movie channels, Netflix, HD

Smoke detectors in every rooms

24/7 security cameras connected to Police Department

Once a week, professional cleaning service of all common areas (kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, and laundry).



CONVENIENT LOCATION

The Building is located near Downtown, Yale Campus (perfect for students), Pharmacy, Food Store, Gas Station, Bus and Yale Shuttle (right on the corner), Easy access to I-95 and Route 34

It is a safe, quite, neighborhood,



Lease minimum 1 year