w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now!

This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets space! Spacious bedrooms feature plenty of closet space. Off-street parking and washer and dryer hookups are available.Section 8 is welcomed!



NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-293-2666



