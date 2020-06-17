All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:35 PM

16 Vine Street

16 Vine Street · (203) 278-7542
Location

16 Vine Street, New Haven, CT 06519
Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated first floor unit, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms. The inviting eat- in kitchen offers two toned cabinetry, brand new back-splash, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain tile flooring. The bathroom is bright with new vanity, porcelain tiling, and new shower fixtures. Brand-new washer and dryer, in the unit! Plenty of space for entertaining in this unit with not just one, but two enclosed porches! This space can also be used for storage. Property rests near Yale hospital, shopping, restaurants, public transportation, and minutes away from downtown New Haven. Close proximity to a variety of local schools. Many personal touches put into this unit, don't miss out!! Property is available now! Good Credit and 2 months security required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Vine Street have any available units?
16 Vine Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Vine Street have?
Some of 16 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 16 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 16 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 16 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
