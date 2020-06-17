16 Vine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated first floor unit, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms. The inviting eat- in kitchen offers two toned cabinetry, brand new back-splash, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain tile flooring. The bathroom is bright with new vanity, porcelain tiling, and new shower fixtures. Brand-new washer and dryer, in the unit! Plenty of space for entertaining in this unit with not just one, but two enclosed porches! This space can also be used for storage. Property rests near Yale hospital, shopping, restaurants, public transportation, and minutes away from downtown New Haven. Close proximity to a variety of local schools. Many personal touches put into this unit, don't miss out!! Property is available now! Good Credit and 2 months security required!