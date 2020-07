Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Well cared for 4 br home with an office, hardwood floors and updated kitchen, Landlord provides basic cable, wireless internet, trash removal, lawn/exterior care and resides in separate in-law, similar to a duplex. Use of privte yard and 1 garage. No smoking and credit check/application required. Tenant responsible for shoveling the front walk. Available July for annual rent. No pets or smoking. Due to the size of the septic system occupants of four or less will be considered.