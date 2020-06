Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining. A formal dining room. Living room with incredible views of LI Sound. First floor full bath and large laundry room with extra refrigerator. Second floor has three large bedrooms and full bath. Upper level has one bedroom. Waterfront deck and patio for outdoor entertaining. Lots of off street parking.