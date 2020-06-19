All apartments in Milford city
Milford city, CT
12 Bridgeport Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:28 PM

12 Bridgeport Avenue

12 Bridgeport Avenue · (203) 877-0618
Location

12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT 06461
Devon - Walnut Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated. Spacious open plan features a Living Room with ceiling fan and hardwood flooring, a recently renovated Eat-in Kitchen has white shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances, and hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms include a generously sized Master with a fabulous over sized custom full bath with a large soaking tub, double sinks, and 5 foot tile shower with built-in seat. Main level laundry and a second recently renovated custom full bath. Great commuter location. Close to I-95 and Metro North train. A standout among the competition! *Owner would consider renting the garage for an additional $125 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bridgeport Avenue have any available units?
12 Bridgeport Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Bridgeport Avenue have?
Some of 12 Bridgeport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Bridgeport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bridgeport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bridgeport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12 Bridgeport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 12 Bridgeport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12 Bridgeport Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12 Bridgeport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Bridgeport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bridgeport Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Bridgeport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Bridgeport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Bridgeport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bridgeport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Bridgeport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Bridgeport Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Bridgeport Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
