12 Bridgeport Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated. Spacious open plan features a Living Room with ceiling fan and hardwood flooring, a recently renovated Eat-in Kitchen has white shaker style cabinets, stainless appliances, and hardwood flooring. Two bedrooms include a generously sized Master with a fabulous over sized custom full bath with a large soaking tub, double sinks, and 5 foot tile shower with built-in seat. Main level laundry and a second recently renovated custom full bath. Great commuter location. Close to I-95 and Metro North train. A standout among the competition! *Owner would consider renting the garage for an additional $125 mo.