SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area. Sliders to large screened porch. Large ground level deck. Cozy sitting room and half bath. Second floor features 4 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level master ensuite with fabulous views!! One additional bedroom on this floor. Off street parking for several cars.



Available Saturday to Saturday:

7/11-7/18-7/18-7/25