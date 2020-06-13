/
groton
51 Apartments for rent in Groton, CT📍
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,190
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$975
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Groton
1 Unit Available
33 George Avenue
33 George Avenue, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
New balcony, new low-profile microwave unit, new A/C unit, new carpet. Within walking distance to the Thames River.
Groton
1 Unit Available
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.
Groton
1 Unit Available
36 Pleasant Street
36 Pleasant Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with hardwood floors, updated kitchen. Conveniently located to amenities, E.B, Navy Base and more!
Groton
1 Unit Available
384 Poquonnock Road
384 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet.
Groton
1 Unit Available
45 Morse Ave
45 Morse Avenue, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Duplex in Groton - 3 bedroom Duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and bath...hardwood floors, off street parking, oil heat. Close to Electric Boat, Pfizer's, all major highways and Groton attractions. $1395.00/month (RLNE4757776)
Groton
1 Unit Available
320 Shennecossett Road
320 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
776 sqft
Bright updated 2 bedroom apartment in Groton Estates heat and hot water included. Well run complex Leasing office on site Prices starting at $995-$1175 depending on upgrades.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.
Long Hill
1 Unit Available
87 Lorraine Road
87 Lorraine Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
888 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home in a quaint neighborhood. Very well maintained. Fenced back yard with a shed. Small attached garage, good for storage. Applianced eat in kitchen. Family room has access to the back yard. No basement.
Williams
1 Unit Available
10 Bulkeley Place
10 Bulkeley Place, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible deal within walking distance to downtown.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
96 Green Street
96 Green Street, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
247 sqft
Very economical second floor apartment with a very short walk to downtown. Featuring off street parking and in building coin op laundry. This is a non smoking unit. No pets. $30 per adult application fee
South New London
4 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
New London Civic Center
16 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
1 Unit Available
41 Gallup Ln
41 Gallup Lane, New London County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Tiny Little House - Property Id: 288522 It's sit on a private piece of property with off street parking. The rent includes all utilities plus cable and internet. the house is totally furnished and it has a washer and dryer included.
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1585 sqft
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.
South New London
1 Unit Available
Farmington Arms
70 Farmington Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
including Heat/Hot Water!! Available 06/20/20 One bedroom, one bath condo. 1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach. Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital.
Coit
1 Unit Available
49 Blackhall Street
49 Blackhall Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking.
South New London
1 Unit Available
611 Ocean Ave Unit F1
611 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Spacious Condo in New London - 2200 sqft of living space in this 3 br, 2.5 bath condo plus add'l 700+sqft of finished space in lower level. Fully applianced kitchen, deck, attached garage with storage, electric heat, wood laminate and carpet floors.
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
For Rent with great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Groton, the median rent is $872 for a studio, $968 for a 1-bedroom, $1,255 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,670 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Groton, check out our monthly Groton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Groton area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Groton from include Hartford, Providence, Middletown, Meriden, and Warwick.
