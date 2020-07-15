All apartments in Middletown
285 Carriage Crossing Lane

Location

285 Carriage Crossing Lane, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 285 · Avail. now

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Spectacular 1 Bed, 1 Bath third floor condo unit available for rent in the desirable Carriage Crossing complex. Vaulted ceilings create a dramatic presence upon entering into the Liv/Din combination area. Galley kitchen keeps use of space minimized. Bath attached to bedroom in back and has extra closet room as well. Sit back on the balcony and relax in the warm weather. Utilize complex amenities, such as the club house, gym/health club, along with tennis courts or the pool to cool you off. Simply a treat to show-- stop by today! Subject to credit check and rental application per landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane have any available units?
285 Carriage Crossing Lane has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane have?
Some of 285 Carriage Crossing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Carriage Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
285 Carriage Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Carriage Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 285 Carriage Crossing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane offer parking?
No, 285 Carriage Crossing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Carriage Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 285 Carriage Crossing Lane has a pool.
Does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 285 Carriage Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Carriage Crossing Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Carriage Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 Carriage Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
