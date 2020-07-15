285 Carriage Crossing Lane

Amenities

Spectacular 1 Bed, 1 Bath third floor condo unit available for rent in the desirable Carriage Crossing complex. Vaulted ceilings create a dramatic presence upon entering into the Liv/Din combination area. Galley kitchen keeps use of space minimized. Bath attached to bedroom in back and has extra closet room as well. Sit back on the balcony and relax in the warm weather. Utilize complex amenities, such as the club house, gym/health club, along with tennis courts or the pool to cool you off. Simply a treat to show-- stop by today! Subject to credit check and rental application per landlord approval.