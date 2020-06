Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Beautifully recently completely renovated ranch style one bedroom condo in Peppermill Village. Large living room and dining area with sliding glass door to deck and storage space. There is a spacious bedroom with double closets . The kitchen has plenty of custom-made

cabinets plus pantry . Complex has swimming pool and laundry area.

You will be close to highways 9,91,shopping.Complex does not allow pets. No smoking. Required good credit, 2 months security deposit

Owner is local real estate agent.