2 Russett Lane

Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout. Relax on your private balcony, enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry and a pool to cool off during the summer months.



Loft apartments have extra balcony and can be used for storage, office and/or sleeping.



Property is within close proximity of Interstates 91 and 9, as well as numerous shopping, dining and entertainment establishments.



Tenant pays for electricity and electric heat and hot water.



Pets at owner's discretion. Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1 month security deposit to move-in.



Broker: Ironclad Real Estate.



-Parking: Off-Street Parking - 1 spot.

-Heat: Electric paid by tenant.

-Hot Water:Electric paid by tenant.

-Electric: paid by tenant.

-W/D: laundry onsite.

-Pets: 2 pets max. Owners discretion. Fees apply. No aggressive breed dogs.



(RLNE5552836)