25 Porges Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

- Lease Purchase our 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with convenient access to route 9, yet offers peace and quiet at its best . This updated house looks over the Salmon River as it flows into the Connecticut River. The sunsets in the summer are spectacular and the winters are a little warmer as you enjoy two fireplaces, on demand hot water heater, and newer windows. This beautiful raised ranch has several upgrades including an updated roof, an updated kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliances, plus custom cabinets. Wood floors throughout the upstairs including the three bedrooms. Make this home your own.



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment



24 Hour Information Line 855-667-7336 X812



(RLNE5823732)