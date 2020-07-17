All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

25 Porges Road

25 Porges Road · (401) 371-9235
Location

25 Porges Road, Middlesex County, CT 06423

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Porges Road · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- Lease Purchase our 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with convenient access to route 9, yet offers peace and quiet at its best . This updated house looks over the Salmon River as it flows into the Connecticut River. The sunsets in the summer are spectacular and the winters are a little warmer as you enjoy two fireplaces, on demand hot water heater, and newer windows. This beautiful raised ranch has several upgrades including an updated roof, an updated kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliances, plus custom cabinets. Wood floors throughout the upstairs including the three bedrooms. Make this home your own.

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment

24 Hour Information Line 855-667-7336 X812

(RLNE5823732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Porges Road have any available units?
25 Porges Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Porges Road have?
Some of 25 Porges Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Porges Road currently offering any rent specials?
25 Porges Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Porges Road pet-friendly?
No, 25 Porges Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 25 Porges Road offer parking?
No, 25 Porges Road does not offer parking.
Does 25 Porges Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Porges Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Porges Road have a pool?
No, 25 Porges Road does not have a pool.
Does 25 Porges Road have accessible units?
No, 25 Porges Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Porges Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Porges Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Porges Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Porges Road does not have units with air conditioning.
