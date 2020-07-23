/
tolland county
84 Apartments for rent in Tolland County, CT📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeview Heights in Tolland County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
44 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
67 High street
67 High Street, Rockville, CT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1770 sqft
High Street Rental - Property Id: 307621 This 5 Bedroom 2 Baths 1,770sqft home will be great for a family who is looking to get a NEW HEAD START IN LIFE! You have a new kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and decks.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
642 Storrs Rd
642 Storrs Rd, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1850 sqft
642 Storrs Rd Available 08/01/20 Private 4BR home close to UConn - Rare 4 bedroom home (the town will allow 4 unrelated people) is tucked into the trees in a private location just over one mile from UConn campus; large eat in kitchen, spacious
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Stafford Road
506 Stafford Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom House-Mansfield, CT One full Bathroom. One Half Bathroom. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up. Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans. Skylight- Deck- Back Yard. Pet friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
727 Stafford Rd
727 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Great Schools, Quick Commute, SPACE LIMITED! Storrs Mansfield, CT Welcome home professor. Comfortable home surrounded by natural wooded landscaping. Minutes away from many local attractions. Ample room for parking and nice yard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
212 Main Street
212 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2490 sqft
Spacious Farmhouse features 3 bedrooms with an additional 2 finished rooms on 3rd floor, 1.5 baths, fully applianced kitchen with hardwood flooring, ample cabinet and countertop space. Nice dining/living room combination.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
745 Merrow Road
745 Merrow Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1230 sqft
This townhouse condo is conveniently located in North Coventry, CT just about 7 minutes from UCONN and 20 minutes to Hartford. This unit offers an open floor plan where the kitchen, dining room and living room are open to one another.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Federal Square
10 Federal Square, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
This comfy and homey 3 bedroom townhouse features an attractive floor plan and many updates such as newer kitchen and bathrooms. The house offers a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace and 3-panel glass door that leads to the deck.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Abbott Road
1 Abbott Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready townhouse at desirable 1776 in Ellington! From the minute you walk in you will instantly feel at home! First floor consists of living room with large bow window, dining area with sliders to patio overlooking woods, remodeled kitchen
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
66 White Oak Road
66 White Oak Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2529 sqft
Spacious 9 room Cape on a quiet cul-de-sac 8 minutes to UConn and ECSU. Large deck to enjoy peaceful woods. Huge kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Four bathrooms. Plenty of room for family and entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
44 Charter Road
44 Charter Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2014 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch. Everything has been updated. Central air, large living room that leads out to two tier deck, one car garage. Neightorhood setting. Credit check required. One month rent, one month security required.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
296 Main Street
296 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1519 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in Somers. This 3 bedroom home has all the upgrades you are looking for with great proximity to 91 and the MA border.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
125 South Street
125 South Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath tri level townhome with assigned parking next to private entrance. 1500 finished sqft. w/ 100 unfinished sqft. for storage.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Kingsbury Avenue
12 Kingsbury Avenue, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
Spacious 6 Room Cape Cod style home with a 1 car attached garage set on a level 1.04 acre lot in convenient location.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Eastbrook Heights
49 Eastbrook Heights, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Nice 2 or 3 bedroom townhouse with 1 car garage. Finished room in lower level can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. Washer & dryer in unit. In a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
435 Eagleville Road
435 South Eagleville Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
No cosigners, immediate occupancy and 1 year lease required.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14 White Oak Condo
14 White Oak Condo, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
810 sqft
Beautiful end unit with a deck on a second level that offers 2 nicely sized and bright bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen with a breakfast nook and a breakfast bar. Spacious living room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Church Street
22 Church Street, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
Spacious 4 BR rentals in this highly desirable area of Vernon are not easy to find... Until now.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 Main Street
1011 Main Street, South Coventry, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Clean and Pristine- this 3 bedroom rental is move in ready. Private wrap around porch. Central air and oil heat. Private entrance and parking. Close to UConn and Eastern
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Woods Lane
22 Woods Lane, South Coventry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Bring your rockers to the covered side porch and just exhale! Immaculate, Fresh & Bright Country 3 BR Cape with large, peaceful yard & fire pit-Lots of space in the generous updated Kitchen and LivingRoom with big windows letting the outside in!
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
60 Pinney Street
60 Pinney Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL COMMUNITY CORNFIELD APARTMENTS WITH ON-SITE MANAGEMENT. SECURE STORAGE IN LOWER LEVEL.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 23 at 06:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.
Some of the colleges located in the Tolland County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, and University of Hartford. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
