Three Rivers Community College
6 Apartments For Rent Near Three Rivers Community College
15 Units Available
East Great Plains
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$982
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
8 Paddock Lane
8 Paddock Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums.
1 Unit Available
Tantic
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
107 Mc Kinley Ave
107 McKinley Ave, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Norwich. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, storage, laundry hook up, and side yard. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,050/month rent.
1 Unit Available
East Great Plains
12 Boxwood Ln
12 Boxwood Lane, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2754 sqft
- Rent to Own our split level with open main level, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, dramatic rooms along with cozy spaces. This house has a lot to offer including 4 bedrooms, master bath, rec room in addition to a family room and 3 full baths.
