windham county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
45 Apartments for rent in Windham County, CT📍
Last updated June 23 at 06:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Bridge Street
117 Bridge Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1683 sqft
This lovely first floor unit has so much to offer. Beautifully refinished hard woods, soaring ceilings, and new appliances. Freshly painted with plenty of parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Page Road
21 Page Road, Windham County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2310 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded historic renovated farmhouse available for rent on 1 June. Situated on 34 acres with pond, adjacent to airline trail, State Park and a variety of recreational features on organically managed/ preserved farmland.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Day Street
42 Day Street, East Brooklyn, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2197 sqft
Do not miss the chance to rent this charming split level ranch, located near close proximity to shopping and dinning.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
790 Main St 4
790 Main St, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
675 sqft
New, upscale apartments on Main Street - Property Id: 262896 Four, brand new, upscale, high efficiency apartments for rent. These apartments are on the second flor of a 170 year old building on Willimantic's Main Street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Gem Drive
25 Gem Drive, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1608 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in. This 3 bedroom has 2 full bathrooms 1 on main floor and 2nd floor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven range.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
53 Otis Street
53 Otis Street, Windham County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Situated on .76 acre lot that backs up to the edge of Five Mile River. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse style unit, with a nice floor plan. Spacious eat in kitchen. Basement with washer and dryer hookups. Good size parking lot.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeview Heights in Tolland County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Federal Square
10 Federal Square, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
This comfy and homey 3 bedroom townhouse features an attractive floor plan and many updates such as newer kitchen and bathrooms. The house offers a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace and 3-panel glass door that leads to the deck.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Eastbrook Heights
49 Eastbrook Heights, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Nice 2 or 3 bedroom townhouse with 1 car garage. Finished room in lower level can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. Washer & dryer in unit. In a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
78 Johnson Cove Rd
78 Johnson Cove Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1456 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428. This waterfront rental home has great features inside and out! Situated at the end of a private road, this home allows direct access to the water via a quiet cove on Aspinook Pond.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
642 Storrs Rd
642 Storrs Rd, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1850 sqft
642 Storrs Rd Available 08/01/20 Private 4BR home close to UConn - Rare 4 bedroom home (the town will allow 4 unrelated people) is tucked into the trees in a private location just over one mile from UConn campus; large eat in kitchen, spacious
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Stafford Road
506 Stafford Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom House-Mansfield, CT One full Bathroom. One Half Bathroom. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up. Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans. Skylight- Deck- Back Yard. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
166 Newent Road
166 Newent Road, New London County, CT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3050 sqft
- Rent to Own our 3 bedroom home majestically set on a corner lot. Exterior rehab currently underway. Interior complete. Circa 1740 Joshua Read Homestead possibly the oldest house in the town of Lisbon according to state records.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
727 Stafford Rd
727 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Great Schools, Quick Commute, SPACE LIMITED! Storrs Mansfield, CT Welcome home professor. Comfortable home surrounded by natural wooded landscaping. Minutes away from many local attractions. Ample room for parking and nice yard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Village Street
7 Village Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Credit score 700 or above. Possible 3rd bedroom or family room on lower level.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
148 Mathewson Street
148 Mathewson Street, Jewett City, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1226 sqft
Nice rental with a deck to enjoy the view of the river, eat in kitchen with 1/2 bath first floor and pantry for storage, off street assigned parking, all utilities are on the tenants. Close to shopping and 395.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
66 White Oak Road
66 White Oak Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2529 sqft
Spacious 9 room Cape on a quiet cul-de-sac 8 minutes to UConn and ECSU. Large deck to enjoy peaceful woods. Huge kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Four bathrooms. Plenty of room for family and entertaining.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
79-81 N Main St - 4R
79-81 North Main Street, Webster, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom apt in its own building. Secluded on the rear of the property, away from the street and other units. Brand New, top to bottom, including all new floors, cabinets, bathroom, shower, paint, etc.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
435 Eagleville Road
435 South Eagleville Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
No cosigners, immediate occupancy and 1 year lease required.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14 White Oak Condo
14 White Oak Condo, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
810 sqft
Beautiful end unit with a deck on a second level that offers 2 nicely sized and bright bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen with a breakfast nook and a breakfast bar. Spacious living room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 Main Street
1011 Main Street, South Coventry, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Clean and Pristine- this 3 bedroom rental is move in ready. Private wrap around porch. Central air and oil heat. Private entrance and parking. Close to UConn and Eastern
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Windham County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Hartford, Worcester, Providence, Framingham, and Meriden have apartments for rent.
