Connecticut College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Connecticut College
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
37 Units Available
Northwest
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
20 Units Available
New London Civic Center
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Last updated May 20 at 03:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
Last updated April 1 at 05:54 PM
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East New London
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Coit
81 Hempstead Street
81 Hempstead Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Historic landmark home in New London! This charming Colonial house built by Savillion Haley offers 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New London
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
89 Lincoln Avenue
89 Lincoln Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Spacious first floor unit in a two family dwelling, with a lot of original character. Situated on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, open to the dining room and living room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartments for rent! -Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875 -One, Studio available $750 *Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent -Heat, hot water,
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Coit
52 Huntington Street
52 Huntington Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
**Heat & Hot Water Included** newly renovated apartment located in the heart of downtown. Walking distance to countless restaurants, shopping and many other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Coit
7 Williams Street
7 Williams Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coit
49 Blackhall Street
49 Blackhall Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking.
