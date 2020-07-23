/
new london county
105 Apartments for rent in New London County, CT📍
Sound at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, New London County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1088 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home just in time to kick back and relax. We offer modern studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments so that you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
$
New London Civic Center
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,040
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
East Great Plains
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Northwest
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Groton
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Long Hill
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1116 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.
Taftville
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,023
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
South New London
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Central Norwich
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Central Norwich
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
24 South Lee Road
24 Lee Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1207 sqft
Great opportunity to rent year round at GIANTS NECK BEACH! Lovely ranch home featuring new carpets and freshly painted interior. Open floor plan with finished sunroom/family room with heat. Window units for AC provided. 2 good sized bedrooms.
Old Mystic
2590 Gold Star Highway
2590 Gold Star Highway, Old Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1113 sqft
Move right in to this FRESHLY PAINTED, One Level Condominium with NEW CARPET. 55 and Over Community - One person must be 55 or older to live in this condo. FIRST FLOOR Unit. Great Location. Two Bedrooms with Two Full Baths. All ADA Compliant.
West Mystic
151 Ocean View Ave
151 Ocean View Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1484 sqft
151 Ocean View Ave Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous 3BR home in Mystic - Beautiful cape with loads of living space; bright rooms, hardwood floors throughout, new custom eat-in kitchen with stainless, quartz counter tops, plenty of cabinets and counter
Tantic
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.
South New London
41 Stuart Ave 1A
41 Stuart Ave, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Beautiful quiet beach front studio apartment - Property Id: 308439 Beautiful quiet beach front apartment Brand new floors Fresh paint Recently updated kitchen Everything included except electric 200 ft from ocean beach Wonderful ocean breeze at
152 Fitchville Road
152 Fitchville Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2050 sqft
- Lease to Own our remarkable property. There is 2 of everything in this well-maintained home.
Jefferson
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartment for rent! -1 bedroom, $875 per month Please see video of unit: https://m.youtube.
South New London
Farmington Arms
70 Farmington Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo. 1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach. Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital. Fifteen minutes to Naval and US Coast Guard Base.
Phillips
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1585 sqft
60 Morgan St Available 08/01/20 Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the New London County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, and University of Hartford. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Haven, Hartford, Worcester, Providence, and Meriden have apartments for rent.
