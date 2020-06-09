All apartments in Wheat Ridge
7295 W. 29th Avenue

7295 West 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7295 West 29th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Wheat Ridge 2 Bedroom Gem - Marketed exclusively by Hufford & Co., Inc. This unit has been meticulously remodeled and modernized. You'll be amazed by the quality of the workmanship, the amount of storage and the smart, livable floor plan featuring two bedrooms, update , laundry, a sunroom, and a spacious garage. The kitchen is spectacular, with stainless appliances, contemporary sink and faucet, plenty of light and a beautiful countertop and cabinetry. The hardwood floors shine, the living room is large and sunny and the bedrooms are roomy, each with a ceiling fan. Bathroom feature a large shower, high-end finishes, and two sinks. This home has plenty of outdoor space with a large patio and fenced yard. This is a great location near public transit.

(RLNE5776842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7295 W. 29th Avenue have any available units?
7295 W. 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7295 W. 29th Avenue have?
Some of 7295 W. 29th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7295 W. 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7295 W. 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7295 W. 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7295 W. 29th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 7295 W. 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7295 W. 29th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7295 W. 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7295 W. 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7295 W. 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7295 W. 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7295 W. 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7295 W. 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7295 W. 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7295 W. 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

