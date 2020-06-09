7295 W. 29th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled Wheat Ridge 2 Bedroom Gem - Marketed exclusively by Hufford & Co., Inc. This unit has been meticulously remodeled and modernized. You'll be amazed by the quality of the workmanship, the amount of storage and the smart, livable floor plan featuring two bedrooms, update , laundry, a sunroom, and a spacious garage. The kitchen is spectacular, with stainless appliances, contemporary sink and faucet, plenty of light and a beautiful countertop and cabinetry. The hardwood floors shine, the living room is large and sunny and the bedrooms are roomy, each with a ceiling fan. Bathroom feature a large shower, high-end finishes, and two sinks. This home has plenty of outdoor space with a large patio and fenced yard. This is a great location near public transit.



(RLNE5776842)