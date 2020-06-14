184 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Barths
31 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,490
751 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Barths
14 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
650 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Barths
1 Unit Available
7035 West 36th Avenue
7035 West 36th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Recently updated with new kitchen and bathroom! In unit washer and dryer! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on 38th Ave! $70 utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash-resident will set electric in their own name Off street parking spot

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Fruitdale
1 Unit Available
10420 West 44th Avenue
10420 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
693 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
9240 West 49th Avenue
9240 West 49th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
545 sqft
Updated large 1 bedroom condo convenient to I-70. Walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants. Easy access to mountains and downtown Denver. Washer/dryer in unit. New windows and sliding door on patio.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,313
803 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,227
760 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,561
721 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
765 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Applewood
25 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Berkeley
8 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Edgewood
19 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
653 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Allendale Area
13 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
West Highland
3 Units Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
705 sqft
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
8108 Ralston Rd
8108 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$855
Available 07/01/20 Large Room for Rent near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 129623 ROOM FOR RENT. Ideal for students or single adults who need a comfortable room in an ideal location.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk

June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wheat Ridge rents increased slightly over the past month

Wheat Ridge rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheat Ridge stand at $1,012 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wheat Ridge's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Wheat Ridge over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Wheat Ridge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wheat Ridge, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheat Ridge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Wheat Ridge's median two-bedroom rent of $1,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Wheat Ridge.
    • While Wheat Ridge's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheat Ridge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheat Ridge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

