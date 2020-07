Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities. Enjoy the day sunbathing poolside, grilling steaks with friends, or playing a pickup game at the basketball court. Take your four-legged friends to the dog-exercise area, where they can play and meet other dogs. Entertain guests at the clubhouse where you can host small gatherings and meetings. There is plenty to do at Newgate without even leaving the neighborhood! Newgate apartment homes are especially spacious, each with a functional floor plan that comes with a private balcony that allows you to enjoy the Denver weather. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!