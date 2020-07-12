/
280 Apartments for rent in Barths, Wheat Ridge, CO
8 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
26 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,425
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
1 Unit Available
6220 West 47th Avenue
6220 West 47th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Ranch Style Wheat Ridge Home with Enormous Backyard & Patio! AVAILABILITY DATE: July 9, 2020 with flexible start dates.
1 Unit Available
6110 W. 30th Ave.
6110 West 30th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2000 sqft
6110 W. 30th Ave. Available 07/28/20 Spacious Home with 2 Car Garage in quiet Neighborhood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for a 2 year lease! 2,000 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
3135 Saulsbury Street
3135 Saulsbury Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2008 sqft
3135 Saulsbury Street Available 08/10/20 Luxury Flooring! Incredible Remodeled House Close to Hayward Park! - 3135 Saulsbury St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 - Available 8/10! Come see this beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom/3 bath! Luxury flooring and new
Results within 1 mile of Barths
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
16 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
6 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
1 Unit Available
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Yukon Court, our community of apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Come home to spacious interiors, exceptional service and a range of amenities.
33 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,622
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
1 Unit Available
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk
1 Unit Available
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201
5192 Ammons Court, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
1652 sqft
Massive 4BD, 2BA Arvada Condo With Dual Private Balconies And Vaulted Ceiling! - Live in a beautiful tucked away condo just on the edge of the charming city of Olde Town Arvada! Relax and get cozy with the built in fire place, or one of two, yes
1 Unit Available
4592 Everett St
4592 Everett Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
826 sqft
Private 2-Story End Unit - Available for Occupancy Sept 1st, 2020 - Roomy 2-Story townhome in Wheat Ridge, Quiet location, All kitchen appliances, and washer/dryer provided, Private, screened patio, Updated bathroom, 2 big bedrooms, NO PETS,
1 Unit Available
7931 W 55th Ave #307
7931 West 55th Avenue, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed / 1 bath - Lofts at Water Tower Village - Must see this very spacious property! This 3rd floor loft is located in the trendy Lofts at Water Tower Village.
1 Unit Available
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2280 Marshall St
2280 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1819 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options HURRY, THIS GREAT HOME WILL NOT LAST ! This is a great 3br/2ba home. Has detached garage and parking spaces behind the home.
1 Unit Available
2595 Pierce Street
2595 Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
997 sqft
2595 Pierce street, Lakewood, CO, 80214 2BDRM 1 BATH 990 square feet - Rent is $1475 a month with heat and electricity billed each month. It is ready for move in NOW!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4981622)
1 Unit Available
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
1 Unit Available
2846 Xavier St.
2846 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
SLOANS LAKE LIVING !!! Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2245 Marshall St
2245 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2025 sqft
Family Home in Edgewater - This 4 bed 2 bath home has tons of storage space for vehicles, tools, weekend toys and just about anything you can think of. It has a private yard and covered paved patio that will be a real treat grilling out this Summer.
1 Unit Available
4701 West 31st Avenue
4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1936 sqft
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking.
1 Unit Available
4568 Wolff Street
4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze.
1 Unit Available
5510 Brentwood St
5510 Brentwood Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1395 sqft
5510 Brentwood St Available 08/01/20 Cute Arvada Home Close to Olde Town - Updated Arvada ranch home less than a mile from Olde Town Arvada. All the carpet has been replaced with hardwood flooring! Walk to the new commuter train station.
