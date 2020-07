Amenities

***Available April 10th!!!***



This 2 bed, 1.5 bath (with an additional optional office room with pocket doors) is a 1,152 sq ft duplex close to the light rail.



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

W/D Hookups

Attached 1 car garage



Sorry, no pets.



To schedule showings, please contact Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon at dillon@newagere.com.



For more information, visit http://www.newagere.com/rental-search/