4653 Dover St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a corner lot is a must see. Brand new carpet and paint make this home pop. Large windows are throughout the home letting in tons of natural light. The living room is open and connects to the dining room where you find a wonderful custom wood cabinet. Washer and dryer hook ups are in the kitchen. The bathroom has a tiled shower providing a nice clean look. Two of the three bedrooms offer ceiling fans as well as having central air in the home. Out back you find a shed for extra storage and a carport on the side of the home. Stop by today to check this home out. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com