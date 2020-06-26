3791 Depew Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/01/19 2 Bed/2 Bath Beautiful Townhome - Property Id: 127356



Only 4 years old, this townhome is 1,014 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit with hardwoods, carpet and beautiful tile flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious and there are 2 outdoor patios. There is an attached 1 car garage and plenty of storage space. It faces a courtyard and is quiet. It is a great location, not far from Sloan's Lake and Berkeley. Also equipped with solar panels and a gas line to patio for a gas grill. No more tanks! Available July 1st. An earlier date may be negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127356

Property Id 127356



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4942115)