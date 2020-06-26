All apartments in Wheat Ridge
3791 Depew Street

3791 Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

3791 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/01/19 2 Bed/2 Bath Beautiful Townhome - Property Id: 127356

Only 4 years old, this townhome is 1,014 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit with hardwoods, carpet and beautiful tile flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious and there are 2 outdoor patios. There is an attached 1 car garage and plenty of storage space. It faces a courtyard and is quiet. It is a great location, not far from Sloan's Lake and Berkeley. Also equipped with solar panels and a gas line to patio for a gas grill. No more tanks! Available July 1st. An earlier date may be negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127356
Property Id 127356

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3791 Depew Street have any available units?
3791 Depew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3791 Depew Street have?
Some of 3791 Depew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3791 Depew Street currently offering any rent specials?
3791 Depew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 Depew Street pet-friendly?
No, 3791 Depew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3791 Depew Street offer parking?
Yes, 3791 Depew Street offers parking.
Does 3791 Depew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3791 Depew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 Depew Street have a pool?
No, 3791 Depew Street does not have a pool.
Does 3791 Depew Street have accessible units?
No, 3791 Depew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 Depew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3791 Depew Street has units with dishwashers.
