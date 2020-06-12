All apartments in Wheat Ridge
3720 Iris Crt
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:06 AM

3720 Iris Crt

3720 Iris Court · No Longer Available
Wheat Ridge
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

3720 Iris Court, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious luxury 3 bedroom duplex near Wheat Ridge Recreational Center and greenbelt. Main floor has living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan, formal dining room, kitchen complete with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, master bedroom with full bathroom, washer/dryer hookups and half bathroom. Second floor has an additional master bedroom, jack-and-jill bathroom and third bedroom. Large unfinished walk-out basement, double pane windows, large redwood deck and partially fenced back yard. Easy access to I-70. 6 to 12 month lease term available. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Iris Crt have any available units?
3720 Iris Crt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Iris Crt have?
Some of 3720 Iris Crt's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Iris Crt currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Iris Crt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Iris Crt pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Iris Crt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3720 Iris Crt offer parking?
No, 3720 Iris Crt does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Iris Crt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Iris Crt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Iris Crt have a pool?
No, 3720 Iris Crt does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Iris Crt have accessible units?
No, 3720 Iris Crt does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Iris Crt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Iris Crt has units with dishwashers.
