3720 Iris Crt

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious luxury 3 bedroom duplex near Wheat Ridge Recreational Center and greenbelt. Main floor has living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan, formal dining room, kitchen complete with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, master bedroom with full bathroom, washer/dryer hookups and half bathroom. Second floor has an additional master bedroom, jack-and-jill bathroom and third bedroom. Large unfinished walk-out basement, double pane windows, large redwood deck and partially fenced back yard. Easy access to I-70. 6 to 12 month lease term available. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.