Amenities
We offer beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include central heat and air, walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen, and full size washer and dryer. Our resident clubhouse offers Free Wi-Fi, a business center with high-speed internet, a Flat Screen TV, a fitness center, an indoor basketball court, and an indoor jogging track. Our residents enjoy the outdoor amenities such as the picnic areas with barbecue grills, pool with a sundeck and spa, and a sand volleyball court. Altitude Westminster is a pet friendly property and features 24 hour maintenance and reserved covered parking. We are conveniently located 20 Minutes outside of Denver and only 15 minutes from Boulder. Shopping and the RTD Bus are within walking distance. Our property has easy access to US-36, Highway 128, and the Interlocken Business Park.
