All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like Altitude Westminster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
Altitude Westminster
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Altitude Westminster

9100 Vance St · (720) 307-6301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9100 Vance St, Westminster, CO 80021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-00215 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 12-01235 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 3-00334 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-01127 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 1-00117 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 9-00914 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altitude Westminster.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
alarm system
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We offer beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include central heat and air, walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen, and full size washer and dryer. Our resident clubhouse offers Free Wi-Fi, a business center with high-speed internet, a Flat Screen TV, a fitness center, an indoor basketball court, and an indoor jogging track. Our residents enjoy the outdoor amenities such as the picnic areas with barbecue grills, pool with a sundeck and spa, and a sand volleyball court. Altitude Westminster is a pet friendly property and features 24 hour maintenance and reserved covered parking. We are conveniently located 20 Minutes outside of Denver and only 15 minutes from Boulder. Shopping and the RTD Bus are within walking distance. Our property has easy access to US-36, Highway 128, and the Interlocken Business Park.

Visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Altitude Westminster have any available units?
Altitude Westminster has 17 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does Altitude Westminster have?
Some of Altitude Westminster's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altitude Westminster currently offering any rent specials?
Altitude Westminster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Altitude Westminster pet-friendly?
Yes, Altitude Westminster is pet friendly.
Does Altitude Westminster offer parking?
Yes, Altitude Westminster offers parking.
Does Altitude Westminster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altitude Westminster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altitude Westminster have a pool?
Yes, Altitude Westminster has a pool.
Does Altitude Westminster have accessible units?
No, Altitude Westminster does not have accessible units.
Does Altitude Westminster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altitude Westminster has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Altitude Westminster?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity