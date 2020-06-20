All apartments in Westminster
9574 Brentwood Way Unit B

9574 Brentwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

9574 Brentwood Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Sunstream Condominiums

Amenities

Recently remodeled townhome near Stanley Lake! Low maintenance townhome with no landscaping, 1266 square feet, and includes a large attached 2 car garage. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths home includes a vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace, dining room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and master bathroom, finished basement includes a bedroom, bathroom, and open space. Great location being 10 minutes from I70 and 30 minutes to Boulder. Rental INCLUDES water/sewer and trash. Dogs only (no cats) are allowed in the property and there is a great dog park near by. Washer and dryer included in rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B have any available units?
9574 Brentwood Way Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B have?
Some of 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
9574 Brentwood Way Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B offers parking.
Does 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B have a pool?
No, 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B have accessible units?
No, 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9574 Brentwood Way Unit B has units with dishwashers.
