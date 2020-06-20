9574 Brentwood Way Unit B

Amenities
Recently remodeled townhome near Stanley Lake! Low maintenance townhome with no landscaping, 1266 square feet, and includes a large attached 2 car garage. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths home includes a vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace, dining room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and master bathroom, finished basement includes a bedroom, bathroom, and open space. Great location being 10 minutes from I70 and 30 minutes to Boulder. Rental INCLUDES water/sewer and trash. Dogs only (no cats) are allowed in the property and there is a great dog park near by. Washer and dryer included in rental!