9574 Brentwood Way Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Recently remodeled townhome near Stanley Lake! Low maintenance townhome with no landscaping, 1266 square feet, and includes a large attached 2 car garage. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths home includes a vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace, dining room, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and master bathroom, finished basement includes a bedroom, bathroom, and open space. Great location being 10 minutes from I70 and 30 minutes to Boulder. Rental INCLUDES water/sewer and trash. Dogs only (no cats) are allowed in the property and there is a great dog park near by. Washer and dryer included in rental!