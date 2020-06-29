All apartments in Westminster
9151 Raleigh St

9151 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

9151 Raleigh Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom / 2 bath home is in excellent condition and available to move in late February. Large finished basement includes a great room and two non-conforming bedrooms. Fantastic backyard you must see. Owner pays water and lawn service-That's a HUGE savings! The original patio has been fully enclosed and is now a 2nd family room off the kitchen. This home won't be around for long. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 Raleigh St have any available units?
9151 Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 9151 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
9151 Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9151 Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 9151 Raleigh St offer parking?
No, 9151 Raleigh St does not offer parking.
Does 9151 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9151 Raleigh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 9151 Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 9151 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 9151 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9151 Raleigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9151 Raleigh St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9151 Raleigh St does not have units with air conditioning.
