9151 Raleigh St

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

This 4 bedroom / 2 bath home is in excellent condition and available to move in late February. Large finished basement includes a great room and two non-conforming bedrooms. Fantastic backyard you must see. Owner pays water and lawn service-That's a HUGE savings! The original patio has been fully enclosed and is now a 2nd family room off the kitchen. This home won't be around for long. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.