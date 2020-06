Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

MUST SEE! Clean and spacious unit overlooking pool. Located on Westminster-Arvada border. All new flooring. Two balconies, central air conditioning. Oversized one car garage with opener, patio, new washer and dryer included 'as-is', NO Pets. No Smoking. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.