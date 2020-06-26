All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7750 Newton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7750 Newton Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

7750 Newton Street

7750 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7750 Newton Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/21/19 7750 Newton Street - Property Id: 122362

Beautiful luxury Brick Ranch w/5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located in a very well maintained neighborhood.
Owner spent a lot of money on renovation and upgrade of this house. The following has been done on renovation:
-Double windows, efficient furnace.
- New kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops!
-Newer hard wood and carpet -Newer interior and exterior paint. -New upgraded bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122362
Property Id 122362

(RLNE4891698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7750 Newton Street have any available units?
7750 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7750 Newton Street have?
Some of 7750 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7750 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
7750 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7750 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7750 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 7750 Newton Street offer parking?
No, 7750 Newton Street does not offer parking.
Does 7750 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7750 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7750 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 7750 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 7750 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 7750 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7750 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7750 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College