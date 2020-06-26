Amenities
Available 05/21/19 7750 Newton Street - Property Id: 122362
Beautiful luxury Brick Ranch w/5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located in a very well maintained neighborhood.
Owner spent a lot of money on renovation and upgrade of this house. The following has been done on renovation:
-Double windows, efficient furnace.
- New kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops!
-Newer hard wood and carpet -Newer interior and exterior paint. -New upgraded bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122362
(RLNE4891698)