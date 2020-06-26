Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/21/19 7750 Newton Street - Property Id: 122362



Beautiful luxury Brick Ranch w/5 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located in a very well maintained neighborhood.

Owner spent a lot of money on renovation and upgrade of this house. The following has been done on renovation:

-Double windows, efficient furnace.

- New kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops!

-Newer hard wood and carpet -Newer interior and exterior paint. -New upgraded bathroom.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122362

Property Id 122362



(RLNE4891698)