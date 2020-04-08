All apartments in Westminster
7166 Stuart Street

7166 Stuart Street · (720) 575-4907
Location

7166 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great garden apartment home, part of a quite 4 plex apartment complex. This 1 bedroom has a great floor plan, with a open and inviting kitchen and living room. Parking in back of four plex, large front yard, and mature tree's and landscaping.

Included in Rent:
Water
Trash
Heat & Water

Residents Responsibilities:
Rent
Electric Bill
Phone, T.V., Internet

Laundry on site:
Wash: 1.25
Dryer: 1.25

Term: 12 +/- Month lease

Disclaimer: Pictures are not of unit. They are to represent the finishes and color scheme of paint after upgrades are complete.

Please call today for more information:

720-441-2613
BW Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7166 Stuart Street have any available units?
7166 Stuart Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7166 Stuart Street have?
Some of 7166 Stuart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7166 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
7166 Stuart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7166 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
No, 7166 Stuart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7166 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 7166 Stuart Street does offer parking.
Does 7166 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7166 Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7166 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 7166 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 7166 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 7166 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7166 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7166 Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.
