4917 W 73rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate Main Floor Ranch Condo with 2 Beds, 2 Baths, and Attached Garage - * Immaculate & Updated Ranch Style Main Floor 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with Attached Garage in Convenient Location

* Quiet location at the end of a cul-de-sac that both fronts and backs to open spaces

* End-unit on the corner with a private covered side entry that overlooks a well landscaped lawn

* The larger formal entry invites you into the spacious and open floor plan

* Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, including a breakfast bar

* Full suite of kitchen appliances include the refrigerator, stove with oven, microwave oven and dishwasher

* Tons of additional built-in storage in the dining area

* Large living room with extra space to set up an open-area home office

* Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with huge shower and private water closet

* Good sized second bedroom has a walk-in closet and easy access to the updated hall bath

* Full size washer and dryer included in the laundry room just off of the garage

* Relax on the spacious covered back patio as you overlook the enclosed courtyard and open space beyond

* Attached single car garage with direct entrance into the home

* Quick & Convenient access to all amenities

* Within 2 blocks of an RTD Bus Stop and just a little over a mile to the Westminster Light Rail Station

* Easy commute only minutes away from the Boulder Turnpike (US-36) to take you just about anywhere in the Metro area



(RLNE5696634)