All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 4917 W 73rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
4917 W 73rd Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4917 W 73rd Avenue

4917 West 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4917 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Main Floor Ranch Condo with 2 Beds, 2 Baths, and Attached Garage - * Immaculate & Updated Ranch Style Main Floor 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with Attached Garage in Convenient Location
* Quiet location at the end of a cul-de-sac that both fronts and backs to open spaces
* End-unit on the corner with a private covered side entry that overlooks a well landscaped lawn
* The larger formal entry invites you into the spacious and open floor plan
* Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, including a breakfast bar
* Full suite of kitchen appliances include the refrigerator, stove with oven, microwave oven and dishwasher
* Tons of additional built-in storage in the dining area
* Large living room with extra space to set up an open-area home office
* Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with huge shower and private water closet
* Good sized second bedroom has a walk-in closet and easy access to the updated hall bath
* Full size washer and dryer included in the laundry room just off of the garage
* Relax on the spacious covered back patio as you overlook the enclosed courtyard and open space beyond
* Attached single car garage with direct entrance into the home
* Quick & Convenient access to all amenities
* Within 2 blocks of an RTD Bus Stop and just a little over a mile to the Westminster Light Rail Station
* Easy commute only minutes away from the Boulder Turnpike (US-36) to take you just about anywhere in the Metro area

(RLNE5696634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 W 73rd Avenue have any available units?
4917 W 73rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 W 73rd Avenue have?
Some of 4917 W 73rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 W 73rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4917 W 73rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 W 73rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 W 73rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4917 W 73rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4917 W 73rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 4917 W 73rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4917 W 73rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 W 73rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4917 W 73rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 4917 W 73rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4917 W 73rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 W 73rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 W 73rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College