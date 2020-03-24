4529 W 69th Ave

Amenities

Newly Renovate Basement suite!! - Property Id: 220014



Rent bedroom only! Beautiful Newly renovate Basement suite in Lake Community! It has a 2 bedroom, share kitchenette, living space and bathroom with another working roommate. $850 for the room, all utilities included (water, sewage, electricity, internet). Single working individual per room only !!!



- Remodeled suite

- New Windows

- Laundry On-site

- Furnished living space and kitchenette

- Big Deck and porch

- Exterior Security Camera

**No drugs, partying, or overnight guests without approval.

** Must pass a background/credit check and provide references.

** Rent on any lease under 6 months is subject to a $250 short term lease fee.



Location, location, location! We are locate 15 min from Downtown, 25 min to Boulder. 1.5 miles to Westminister train station, near to major highways.



Lake Community Features: Lake, Walking Trails, summer water activities, private fireworks display!!!



Apply at TurboTenant:https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220014

No Pets Allowed



