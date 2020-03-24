All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

4529 W 69th Ave

4529 West 69th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4529 West 69th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Newly Renovate Basement suite!! - Property Id: 220014

Rent bedroom only! Beautiful Newly renovate Basement suite in Lake Community! It has a 2 bedroom, share kitchenette, living space and bathroom with another working roommate. $850 for the room, all utilities included (water, sewage, electricity, internet). Single working individual per room only !!!

Details:
- Remodeled suite
- New Windows
- Laundry On-site
- Furnished living space and kitchenette
- Big Deck and porch
- Exterior Security Camera
**No drugs, partying, or overnight guests without approval.
** Must pass a background/credit check and provide references.
** Rent on any lease under 6 months is subject to a $250 short term lease fee.

Location, location, location! We are locate 15 min from Downtown, 25 min to Boulder. 1.5 miles to Westminister train station, near to major highways.

Lake Community Features: Lake, Walking Trails, summer water activities, private fireworks display!!!

Apply at TurboTenant:https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220014
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220014
Property Id 220014

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 W 69th Ave have any available units?
4529 W 69th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 W 69th Ave have?
Some of 4529 W 69th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 W 69th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4529 W 69th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 W 69th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4529 W 69th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 4529 W 69th Ave offer parking?
No, 4529 W 69th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4529 W 69th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 W 69th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 W 69th Ave have a pool?
No, 4529 W 69th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4529 W 69th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4529 W 69th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 W 69th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 W 69th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
