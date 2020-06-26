All apartments in Westminster
3645 West 90th Place
3645 West 90th Place

3645 West 90th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3645 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated kitchen comes with refrigerator dishwasher stove/range and has a nice eating area. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Family room. Laundry room with washer dryer hookups.
900 sq ft up and 900 sq ft down.
Air conditioned. Driveway parking. Fenced back yard with storage shed.
Pets okay for an additional $50.00 per month per pet .Limit 2 pets.

$20 application fee per applicant.
Landlord pays water and sewer, tenant pays trash removal, gas, electric, cable, internet.
Tenant is responsible for watering & mowing front and back yard and weed control.
No smoking unit.

We do not accept Section 8.

Call to schedule an appointment for showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 West 90th Place have any available units?
3645 West 90th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 West 90th Place have?
Some of 3645 West 90th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 West 90th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3645 West 90th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 West 90th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 West 90th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3645 West 90th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3645 West 90th Place offers parking.
Does 3645 West 90th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 West 90th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 West 90th Place have a pool?
No, 3645 West 90th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3645 West 90th Place have accessible units?
No, 3645 West 90th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 West 90th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 West 90th Place has units with dishwashers.
