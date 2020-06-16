All apartments in Westminster
3386 W 111th Loop Unit B

3386 West 111th Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3386 West 111th Loop, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Paired Home in Westminster - Low maintenance living! Main level master bedroom with huge walk in closet and 5-piece bathroom. Main level laundry has great cabinet storage and counter space. Attached two car garage. Open dining and living area, quiet study, two additional bedrooms in garden level basement plus full bathroom and additional huge finished living space! Great area, walking distance to pool, great parks and golf course nearby! Lease through July 2021. Set up a showing today!
Centrally located and easy commute to Denver or Boulder!
Many great restaurants a short drive away!

Strict NO PETS in this area or home.
No smoking. No growing. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.

Contact Sam with Dakota Management to make a showing appointment at (3o3) 621 4694 or Sam@dakotamgmt.com

For application requirements please visit:
http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/

An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B have any available units?
3386 W 111th Loop Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B have?
Some of 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3386 W 111th Loop Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B offers parking.
Does 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B has a pool.
Does 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3386 W 111th Loop Unit B has units with dishwashers.
