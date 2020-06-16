3386 W 111th Loop Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Paired Home in Westminster - Low maintenance living! Main level master bedroom with huge walk in closet and 5-piece bathroom. Main level laundry has great cabinet storage and counter space. Attached two car garage. Open dining and living area, quiet study, two additional bedrooms in garden level basement plus full bathroom and additional huge finished living space! Great area, walking distance to pool, great parks and golf course nearby! Lease through July 2021. Set up a showing today!

Centrally located and easy commute to Denver or Boulder!

Many great restaurants a short drive away!



Strict NO PETS in this area or home.

No smoking. No growing. Not responsible for 3rd party advertisements.



Contact Sam with Dakota Management to make a showing appointment at (3o3) 621 4694 or Sam@dakotamgmt.com



For application requirements please visit:

http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/



An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us.