Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3061 West 92nd Avenue

3061 West 92nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3061 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #700085

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sunset Ridge will welcome you with 2,142 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a non-conforming room in the finished basement. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot and ample other spots for visitors and extra vehicles.

Enjoy the Colorado weather from the patio, balcony, or fenced yard, or spend some quality time at the community pool. Within walking distance are Westminster Center Park and Westminster City Center. Also nearby is Westminster Promenade. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, 36, and Westminster Light Rail Station.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Dogs must be 30 pounds or less.

Rent includes water, trash, and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #700085

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

RReal Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 West 92nd Avenue have any available units?
3061 West 92nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 West 92nd Avenue have?
Some of 3061 West 92nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 West 92nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3061 West 92nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 West 92nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3061 West 92nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3061 West 92nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3061 West 92nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3061 West 92nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3061 West 92nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 West 92nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3061 West 92nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 3061 West 92nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3061 West 92nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 West 92nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3061 West 92nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

