3061 West 92nd Avenue

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #700085



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sunset Ridge will welcome you with 2,142 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a non-conforming room in the finished basement. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot and ample other spots for visitors and extra vehicles.



Enjoy the Colorado weather from the patio, balcony, or fenced yard, or spend some quality time at the community pool. Within walking distance are Westminster Center Park and Westminster City Center. Also nearby is Westminster Promenade. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, 36, and Westminster Light Rail Station.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Dogs must be 30 pounds or less.



Rent includes water, trash, and recycling.



