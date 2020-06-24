All apartments in Westminster
2974 W 119th Ave
2974 W 119th Ave

2974 West 119th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2974 West 119th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhome in Westminster - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in the Wild Flower complex of Westminster at 120th and Federal! This property offers over 900 finished square feet on 2 levels. Living area with fireplace, 2 large bedrooms upstairs complete with full bath! Patio area perfect for a grill. 1-car attached garage, quiet subdivision close to shopping and restaurants. Owner paid HOA dues including water/sewer and trash. Per the HOA there are no large breed dogs allowed.

For more information or to schedule a property showing please

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

or

Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4738408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2974 W 119th Ave have any available units?
2974 W 119th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2974 W 119th Ave have?
Some of 2974 W 119th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2974 W 119th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2974 W 119th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2974 W 119th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2974 W 119th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2974 W 119th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2974 W 119th Ave offers parking.
Does 2974 W 119th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2974 W 119th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2974 W 119th Ave have a pool?
No, 2974 W 119th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2974 W 119th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2974 W 119th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2974 W 119th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2974 W 119th Ave has units with dishwashers.
