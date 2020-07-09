2553 West 108th Place

Amenities

Remodeled 5-bedroom home For Rent in Peaceful Westminster Neighborhood with Storage and Outdoor Areas to Enjoy! - Newly remodeled home. It has 5 bedrooms: 1 master and two kids bedrooms on the upper floor; 1 office/bedroom on the main floor and 1 bedroom in the basement. The property was remodeled in December of 2018 and it was occupied for only 6 months after that. Upscale bathrooms, new, thick and soft carpet, shiny hardwood floor, tiles in the bathroom and fresh new paint. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. It has a 3-car garage and 2 storage sheds in the backyard. 1 is 8x10ft and the other is 3.5x5 ft. There is a huge trampoline in the backyard, a patio covered with a pergola, a queen size swing bed. There are also several fruit trees in the backyard, (peach, pear, apple, plum and cherry trees). Very nice and peaceful neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5451281)