Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2553 West 108th Place

2553 West 108th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2553 West 108th Place, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Remodeled 5-bedroom home For Rent in Peaceful Westminster Neighborhood with Storage and Outdoor Areas to Enjoy! - Newly remodeled home. It has 5 bedrooms: 1 master and two kids bedrooms on the upper floor; 1 office/bedroom on the main floor and 1 bedroom in the basement. The property was remodeled in December of 2018 and it was occupied for only 6 months after that. Upscale bathrooms, new, thick and soft carpet, shiny hardwood floor, tiles in the bathroom and fresh new paint. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. It has a 3-car garage and 2 storage sheds in the backyard. 1 is 8x10ft and the other is 3.5x5 ft. There is a huge trampoline in the backyard, a patio covered with a pergola, a queen size swing bed. There are also several fruit trees in the backyard, (peach, pear, apple, plum and cherry trees). Very nice and peaceful neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 West 108th Place have any available units?
2553 West 108th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2553 West 108th Place have?
Some of 2553 West 108th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 West 108th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2553 West 108th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 West 108th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2553 West 108th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 2553 West 108th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2553 West 108th Place offers parking.
Does 2553 West 108th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 West 108th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 West 108th Place have a pool?
No, 2553 West 108th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2553 West 108th Place have accessible units?
No, 2553 West 108th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 West 108th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2553 West 108th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

