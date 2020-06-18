All apartments in Westminster
2364 Ranch Drive

2364 Ranch Drive
Location

2364 Ranch Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story town home - This town home is a split level so there is lots of extra room. The main level has hardwood floors, fireplace and a wet bar. While the kitchen features granite counter tops and and lots of cabinet space you can also enjoy the windows that let in lots of natural light. The basement is finished and one bedroom and full bathroom are downstairs. Along with the laundry room.

There is a loft that over looks the living room, which can be used for several different things. The master is also on the upper lever along with the master bathroom. You can enjoy the fireplace during the winter nights. There is a detached two car garage, with fenced in patio for you to entertain guest.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5277275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 Ranch Drive have any available units?
2364 Ranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2364 Ranch Drive have?
Some of 2364 Ranch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 Ranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2364 Ranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 Ranch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2364 Ranch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2364 Ranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2364 Ranch Drive offers parking.
Does 2364 Ranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2364 Ranch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 Ranch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2364 Ranch Drive has a pool.
Does 2364 Ranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 2364 Ranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 Ranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2364 Ranch Drive has units with dishwashers.
