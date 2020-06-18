2364 Ranch Drive

Amenities

Spacious 2 story town home - This town home is a split level so there is lots of extra room. The main level has hardwood floors, fireplace and a wet bar. While the kitchen features granite counter tops and and lots of cabinet space you can also enjoy the windows that let in lots of natural light. The basement is finished and one bedroom and full bathroom are downstairs. Along with the laundry room.



There is a loft that over looks the living room, which can be used for several different things. The master is also on the upper lever along with the master bathroom. You can enjoy the fireplace during the winter nights. There is a detached two car garage, with fenced in patio for you to entertain guest.



