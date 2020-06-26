12223 Bannock Circle B

Amenities

Unit B Available 07/06/19 2 Large Bed 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 127624



Well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath located off of I-25 and 120th Ave. Owner maintained and operated.



Very new stainless steel kitchen appliances! Washer and dryer included! 1 Car detached garage plus 1 open off-street parking space. Carpet is newer.



New HVAC system installed in 2017 includes touch screen programable thermostat!



Sorry, not accepting pets.



Bedrooms are very large and have vaulted ceilings. Master has a ceiling fan for added comfort control.



Property is only 3 miles from the Denver Premium Outlets and walking distance to the RTD Park n Ride!

No Pets Allowed



