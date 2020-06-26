All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

12223 Bannock Circle B

12223 Bannock Circle · No Longer Available
Westminster
Northeast Westminster
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

12223 Bannock Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Unit B Available 07/06/19 2 Large Bed 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 127624

Well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath located off of I-25 and 120th Ave. Owner maintained and operated.

Very new stainless steel kitchen appliances! Washer and dryer included! 1 Car detached garage plus 1 open off-street parking space. Carpet is newer.

New HVAC system installed in 2017 includes touch screen programable thermostat!

Sorry, not accepting pets.

Bedrooms are very large and have vaulted ceilings. Master has a ceiling fan for added comfort control.

Property is only 3 miles from the Denver Premium Outlets and walking distance to the RTD Park n Ride!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127624
Property Id 127624

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4938333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12223 Bannock Circle B have any available units?
12223 Bannock Circle B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12223 Bannock Circle B have?
Some of 12223 Bannock Circle B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12223 Bannock Circle B currently offering any rent specials?
12223 Bannock Circle B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 Bannock Circle B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12223 Bannock Circle B is pet friendly.
Does 12223 Bannock Circle B offer parking?
Yes, 12223 Bannock Circle B offers parking.
Does 12223 Bannock Circle B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12223 Bannock Circle B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 Bannock Circle B have a pool?
No, 12223 Bannock Circle B does not have a pool.
Does 12223 Bannock Circle B have accessible units?
No, 12223 Bannock Circle B does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 Bannock Circle B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12223 Bannock Circle B has units with dishwashers.
