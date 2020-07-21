All apartments in Westminster
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

12192 Bannock Cir #C

12192 Bannock Circle · No Longer Available






Location

12192 Bannock Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom / 3 bathroom in Westminster! - Schedule a showing to view this well kept 3 bed 3 bath townhouse in Westminster, CO!

This beautiful home boasts wood floors throughout the main level and wall to wall carpet in the upstairs living areas. The living room has vaulted ceilings, a brick mantle wood-burning fireplace, and a walkout patio porch. The galley style kitchen connects to the living room separated by a raised breakfast bar countertop. Upstairs you will find a carpeted loft area overlooking the living room, bedrooms and bathrooms.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (12192 Bannock Cir) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

No pets

(RLNE5133892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12192 Bannock Cir #C have any available units?
12192 Bannock Cir #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12192 Bannock Cir #C have?
Some of 12192 Bannock Cir #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12192 Bannock Cir #C currently offering any rent specials?
12192 Bannock Cir #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12192 Bannock Cir #C pet-friendly?
No, 12192 Bannock Cir #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12192 Bannock Cir #C offer parking?
No, 12192 Bannock Cir #C does not offer parking.
Does 12192 Bannock Cir #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12192 Bannock Cir #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12192 Bannock Cir #C have a pool?
No, 12192 Bannock Cir #C does not have a pool.
Does 12192 Bannock Cir #C have accessible units?
No, 12192 Bannock Cir #C does not have accessible units.
Does 12192 Bannock Cir #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12192 Bannock Cir #C has units with dishwashers.
