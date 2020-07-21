12192 Bannock Cir #C

Amenities

3 bedroom / 3 bathroom in Westminster! - Schedule a showing to view this well kept 3 bed 3 bath townhouse in Westminster, CO!



This beautiful home boasts wood floors throughout the main level and wall to wall carpet in the upstairs living areas. The living room has vaulted ceilings, a brick mantle wood-burning fireplace, and a walkout patio porch. The galley style kitchen connects to the living room separated by a raised breakfast bar countertop. Upstairs you will find a carpeted loft area overlooking the living room, bedrooms and bathrooms.



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (12192 Bannock Cir) to 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



No pets



