Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
11242 Osage Circle Unit B
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

11242 Osage Circle Unit B

11242 Osage Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11242 Osage Cir, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
11242 Osage Circle Unit B Available 08/01/19 2-Story Townhome in Northglenn's Highlands at Westlake neighborhood - 11242 Osage Circle is located in quiet, managed neighborhood, adjacent to Northwest Open Space. The design of the interior spaces is modern and well thought-out. Down a tree-lined path, you will find the off-street entry way and small, covered patio. The carpeted living room is large and inviting, with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen and adjacent dining room features a breakfast bar, durable laminate counter tops, updated appliances, and hardwood flooring. On the main floor you will also find an attached 2-car garage with built-in storage shelving. The second-floor master bedroom and five-piece master bathroom are sumptuous and comfortable. Upstairs, you will also find an additional bedroom/office, an enclosed washer/dryer space, and an additional full bath. Central air and heating throughout.

Owner pays HOA for utilizes such as water, trash, recycling, snow removal, and landscaping. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Small or large dogs welcome. No cats.

The townhome is adjacent to trails and open space, and the managed housing development also boasts a clubhouse, swimming pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, and tennis court. For year-round entertainment, the modern shops, restaurants, and movie theatres of The Orchard Town Center and The Grove are within a ten-minute drive. Easy access to Interstate 25 and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.

If you are interested in moving into a modern townhome, please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4933286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11242 Osage Circle Unit B have any available units?
11242 Osage Circle Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11242 Osage Circle Unit B have?
Some of 11242 Osage Circle Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11242 Osage Circle Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
11242 Osage Circle Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11242 Osage Circle Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11242 Osage Circle Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 11242 Osage Circle Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 11242 Osage Circle Unit B offers parking.
Does 11242 Osage Circle Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11242 Osage Circle Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11242 Osage Circle Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 11242 Osage Circle Unit B has a pool.
Does 11242 Osage Circle Unit B have accessible units?
No, 11242 Osage Circle Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 11242 Osage Circle Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11242 Osage Circle Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
