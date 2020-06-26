Amenities

11242 Osage Circle Unit B Available 08/01/19 2-Story Townhome in Northglenn's Highlands at Westlake neighborhood - 11242 Osage Circle is located in quiet, managed neighborhood, adjacent to Northwest Open Space. The design of the interior spaces is modern and well thought-out. Down a tree-lined path, you will find the off-street entry way and small, covered patio. The carpeted living room is large and inviting, with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen and adjacent dining room features a breakfast bar, durable laminate counter tops, updated appliances, and hardwood flooring. On the main floor you will also find an attached 2-car garage with built-in storage shelving. The second-floor master bedroom and five-piece master bathroom are sumptuous and comfortable. Upstairs, you will also find an additional bedroom/office, an enclosed washer/dryer space, and an additional full bath. Central air and heating throughout.



Owner pays HOA for utilizes such as water, trash, recycling, snow removal, and landscaping. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Small or large dogs welcome. No cats.



The townhome is adjacent to trails and open space, and the managed housing development also boasts a clubhouse, swimming pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, and tennis court. For year-round entertainment, the modern shops, restaurants, and movie theatres of The Orchard Town Center and The Grove are within a ten-minute drive. Easy access to Interstate 25 and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.



If you are interested in moving into a modern townhome, please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.



