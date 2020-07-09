All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

10769 Routt Way

10769 NW Routt Way · No Longer Available
Location

10769 NW Routt Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10769 Routt Way Available 06/05/20 4 Bedroom with HUGE shaded back deck, HUGE backyard!! - Summer paradise....a large shaded back deck, huge back yard, sun-room, garden area....whats not to love!

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has what you are looking for this summer! The home itself has 1640 square feet of finished space. The kitchen and dining area are cozy and open up into the upstairs living room, connecting to the upstairs bedrooms and bathroom.

Going downstairs there is another living space that greets you and there are 2 more bedrooms as well as the other bathroom.

Outside is where it is at! With the large shaded back deck with built in bench seats all throughout, this is an entertainer or outdoor relaxers paradise! Have family and friends over this spring, summer or fall and enjoy Colorado's "300 days of sunshine"!

With the added benefits of the sun-room and two separate gardening areas this home has it all!

Tenant pays all Utilities and places in own name

Lease Dates- 6/5/2020-5/31/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5803164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10769 Routt Way have any available units?
10769 Routt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 10769 Routt Way currently offering any rent specials?
10769 Routt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 Routt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10769 Routt Way is pet friendly.
Does 10769 Routt Way offer parking?
No, 10769 Routt Way does not offer parking.
Does 10769 Routt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10769 Routt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 Routt Way have a pool?
No, 10769 Routt Way does not have a pool.
Does 10769 Routt Way have accessible units?
No, 10769 Routt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 Routt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10769 Routt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10769 Routt Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10769 Routt Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
