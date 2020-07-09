Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10769 Routt Way Available 06/05/20 4 Bedroom with HUGE shaded back deck, HUGE backyard!! - Summer paradise....a large shaded back deck, huge back yard, sun-room, garden area....whats not to love!



This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has what you are looking for this summer! The home itself has 1640 square feet of finished space. The kitchen and dining area are cozy and open up into the upstairs living room, connecting to the upstairs bedrooms and bathroom.



Going downstairs there is another living space that greets you and there are 2 more bedrooms as well as the other bathroom.



Outside is where it is at! With the large shaded back deck with built in bench seats all throughout, this is an entertainer or outdoor relaxers paradise! Have family and friends over this spring, summer or fall and enjoy Colorado's "300 days of sunshine"!



With the added benefits of the sun-room and two separate gardening areas this home has it all!



Tenant pays all Utilities and places in own name



Lease Dates- 6/5/2020-5/31/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



