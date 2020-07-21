10570 West 101st Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning bocce court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool internet access

1 Available 10/05/19 Perfect for working couple, lots of room for a single person and a safe neighborhood! Available October 5th. $1300/month + $1000 deposit for 1 year lease (will consider $1200/mo for 2 year lease). Basement apartment includes all utilities of water, trash, electric and wifi. 830 sq feet - 1 plus extra bedroom, private bath. There is one large bedroom and another smaller bonus room (you can set up as office, gaming room, storage). But there is not a window in the bonus room so it cannot be a bedroom.



Full open Kitchen, private apartment size washer/dryer. Private entrance and nice side yard/outdoor space. No pets.



Located a few blocks North of Stanley Lake Res, so if you enjoy the outdoors, you will love this neighborhood. Community pool you can join for a fee and trails everywhere.



No smoking of any kind in the house (tobacco, vaping, 420), outside is perfectly fine. But we ask you are respectful of the neighborhood.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10570-w-101st-pl-westminster-co-80021-usa-unit-1/b9255f06-ee48-4f55-98a2-3c5589da2459



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5136204)