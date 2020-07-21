10570 West 101st Place

Amenities
1 Available 10/05/19 Perfect for working couple, lots of room for a single person and a safe neighborhood! Available October 5th. $1300/month + $1000 deposit for 1 year lease (will consider $1200/mo for 2 year lease). Basement apartment includes all utilities of water, trash, electric and wifi. 830 sq feet - 1 plus extra bedroom, private bath. There is one large bedroom and another smaller bonus room (you can set up as office, gaming room, storage). But there is not a window in the bonus room so it cannot be a bedroom.
Full open Kitchen, private apartment size washer/dryer. Private entrance and nice side yard/outdoor space. No pets.
Located a few blocks North of Stanley Lake Res, so if you enjoy the outdoors, you will love this neighborhood. Community pool you can join for a fee and trails everywhere.
No smoking of any kind in the house (tobacco, vaping, 420), outside is perfectly fine. But we ask you are respectful of the neighborhood.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10570-w-101st-pl-westminster-co-80021-usa-unit-1/b9255f06-ee48-4f55-98a2-3c5589da2459
No Pets Allowed
