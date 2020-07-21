All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

10570 West 101st Place

10570 West 101st Place · No Longer Available
Location

10570 West 101st Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
internet access
1 Available 10/05/19 Perfect for working couple, lots of room for a single person and a safe neighborhood! Available October 5th. $1300/month + $1000 deposit for 1 year lease (will consider $1200/mo for 2 year lease). Basement apartment includes all utilities of water, trash, electric and wifi. 830 sq feet - 1 plus extra bedroom, private bath. There is one large bedroom and another smaller bonus room (you can set up as office, gaming room, storage). But there is not a window in the bonus room so it cannot be a bedroom.

Full open Kitchen, private apartment size washer/dryer. Private entrance and nice side yard/outdoor space. No pets.

Located a few blocks North of Stanley Lake Res, so if you enjoy the outdoors, you will love this neighborhood. Community pool you can join for a fee and trails everywhere.

No smoking of any kind in the house (tobacco, vaping, 420), outside is perfectly fine. But we ask you are respectful of the neighborhood.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10570-w-101st-pl-westminster-co-80021-usa-unit-1/b9255f06-ee48-4f55-98a2-3c5589da2459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5136204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10570 West 101st Place have any available units?
10570 West 101st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10570 West 101st Place have?
Some of 10570 West 101st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10570 West 101st Place currently offering any rent specials?
10570 West 101st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10570 West 101st Place pet-friendly?
No, 10570 West 101st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10570 West 101st Place offer parking?
No, 10570 West 101st Place does not offer parking.
Does 10570 West 101st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10570 West 101st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10570 West 101st Place have a pool?
Yes, 10570 West 101st Place has a pool.
Does 10570 West 101st Place have accessible units?
No, 10570 West 101st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10570 West 101st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10570 West 101st Place has units with dishwashers.
